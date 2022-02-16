Parsons (PSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Parsons to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE PSN opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

In related news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carey A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,196 shares of company stock valued at $505,865. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Parsons by 37.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after buying an additional 233,479 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 994,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,465,000 after purchasing an additional 165,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 163,131 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after buying an additional 26,950 shares during the last quarter.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

