Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Up to $7.97

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $8.22. Partner Communications shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 6 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTNR shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 99.64 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Partner Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Partner Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Partner Communications by 11.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Partner Communications by 22.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

