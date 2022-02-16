Patron Price Down 14% Over Last Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Patron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $4,602.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Patron has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00039131 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00105858 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

