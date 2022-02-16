Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $15.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 5979417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

PTEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,366,000 after buying an additional 6,751,253 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $55,647,000. Ascribe Capital LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,814,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,457 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 812.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.76%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

