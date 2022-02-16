PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and thirty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.23.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and have sold 26,559 shares valued at $4,722,582. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Man Group plc raised its stake in PayPal by 154.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $115.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.09. PayPal has a one year low of $113.00 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

