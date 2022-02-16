PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Price Target Raised to $37.00

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) had its price target upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.37.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

