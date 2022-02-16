Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pegasystems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.750-$1.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.75-$1.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.52. 535,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,201. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.71 and a 200 day moving average of $118.09. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $89.02 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.38%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock worth $316,075 over the last ninety days. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEGA. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

