Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Shares of PEGA traded down $3.48 on Wednesday, reaching $97.52. 535,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,419. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.23. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $89.02 and a 12 month high of $148.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.44.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $316,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

