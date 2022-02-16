Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-$1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.Pegasystems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.750-$1.000 EPS.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.09. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -41.38%.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pegasystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.44.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $316,075 in the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,194.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

