Pendle (PENDLE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $816,196.00

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $27.19 million and $816,196.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000652 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00044120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.78 or 0.07034875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,585.98 or 0.99883937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00051666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

