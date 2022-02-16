PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $165.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company has a market cap of $229.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.75 and its 200 day moving average is $163.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,948,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

