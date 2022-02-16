Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,490 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,644 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.42% of Perficient worth $16,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 890.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 924.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

