Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,500 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the January 15th total of 484,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 752,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PERI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

PERI opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $819.25 million, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

