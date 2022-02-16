Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.98

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 191932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLK. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 55,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (NYSE:TLK)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.