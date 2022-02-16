Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Shares Down 11.8%

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) traded down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39. 14,175 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 10,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

