Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) has been assigned a €140.00 ($159.09) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 22.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €158.50 ($180.11) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

PFV traded up €5.00 ($5.68) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €180.40 ($205.00). 2,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.43. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a one year low of €151.40 ($172.05) and a one year high of €226.00 ($256.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €195.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €192.30.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.