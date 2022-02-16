Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,317 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 24,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 46.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 272,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 234,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $832,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

