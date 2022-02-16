PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Trading Up 5.2%

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) was up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 1,022,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 17,901,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Get PG&E alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of PG&E by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 276,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 33,467 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PG&E by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,409,000 after buying an additional 125,722 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.