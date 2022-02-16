PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Short Interest Update

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the January 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of ISD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 106,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,206. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 68,610 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

