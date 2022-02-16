Phantasma (SOUL) Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $197.74 million and $2.69 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00004357 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phantasma Coin Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,185,056 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

