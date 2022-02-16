PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Director Lowell W. Robinson Buys 500 Shares

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Director Lowell W. Robinson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $19,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of PFX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,965. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84. PhenixFIN Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 23.47 and a current ratio of 23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.04 million, a PE ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.66.
PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.95. PhenixFIN had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PhenixFIN Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the 4th quarter worth about $7,222,000. 22NW LP bought a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,810,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.
About PhenixFIN
Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.
