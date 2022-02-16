PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Director Lowell W. Robinson Buys 500 Shares

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Director Lowell W. Robinson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $19,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PFX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,965. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84. PhenixFIN Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 23.47 and a current ratio of 23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.04 million, a PE ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.66.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.95. PhenixFIN had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PhenixFIN Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhenixFIN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the 4th quarter worth about $7,222,000. 22NW LP bought a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,810,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

About PhenixFIN

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

