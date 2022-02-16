Phillips 66 (PSX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) in the last few weeks:

2/5/2022 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/1/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $97.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $107.00.

1/12/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/28/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $77.00 to $78.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Phillips 66 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Phillips 66 is the leading player in each of its operations like refining, chemicals and midstream in terms of size, efficiency and strength. With its pipeline network spreading across 22,000 miles, the company is a leader in the midstream business, generating stable fee-based revenues. Phillips 66, with its updated refining assets, is well-poised to make massive profits from higher demand for distillate fuels. It recently increased its quarterly dividend to 92 cents, which is reflective of its focus on boosting shareholder returns. However, its balance sheet has more exposure to debt capital as compared to the composite stocks belonging to the industry. Also, the company will miss the potential gain in refining margins as major economies in Asia are still witnessing high infections, which might keep demand for its refined products down.”

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.14. 96,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,273. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,925,000 after purchasing an additional 535,197 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,998,000 after purchasing an additional 217,575 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

