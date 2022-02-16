Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 685 at UBS Group

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) had its target price upped by research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 670 ($9.07) to GBX 685 ($9.27) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PNXGF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Investec upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phoenix Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.00.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Phoenix Group stock remained flat at $$8.81 during trading on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.