Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0118 on Top Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $2,028.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,732.13 or 0.99945279 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00064150 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.01 or 0.00253700 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00154912 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.03 or 0.00299452 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005412 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001271 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,804,568 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

