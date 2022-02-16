PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PPHP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PPHP) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPHP. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,413,000. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PHP Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PPHP opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. PHP Ventures Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PHP Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHP Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.