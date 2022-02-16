PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PPHP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PPHP) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPHP. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,413,000. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PPHP opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. PHP Ventures Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91.
PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.
