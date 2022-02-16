Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DOC opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 270.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 146,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 182,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.