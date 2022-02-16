Pi Financial Comments on Integra Resources Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.63.

ITR opened at C$2.13 on Wednesday. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.11 and a 12-month high of C$4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$132.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.12.

In related news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong acquired 13,200 shares of Integra Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,326.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,016,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,258,538.01.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.