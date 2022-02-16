Pillar (PLR) Trading Down 11.5% This Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Pillar coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $136,245.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00038988 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00106088 BTC.

Pillar Profile

PLR is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.