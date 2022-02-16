PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.44

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.44 and last traded at $54.45, with a volume of 53261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.47.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average is $56.21.

Get PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUNI. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.