PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Up 46.8% in January

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE PNI traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,406. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 78.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 99,029 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

