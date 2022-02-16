PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Up 46.8% in January

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE PNI traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,406. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.94.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
