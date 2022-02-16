Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by Wit LLC

Wit LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo comprises about 0.0% of Wit LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wit LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

Pinduoduo stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.49. The company had a trading volume of 144,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,471,657. The stock has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -760.13 and a beta of 1.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average of $78.73.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

