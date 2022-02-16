Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) Short Interest Up 42.7% in January

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,100 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the January 15th total of 222,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Pine Island Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. 1,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,878. Pine Island Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPP. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

