Pinkcoin Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $51.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.77 or 0.00267443 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015339 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005352 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000864 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00020896 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,967,587 coins and its circulating supply is 434,707,151 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.