Piper Sandler Comments on Kimco Realty Corp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kimco Realty in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KIM. Mizuho raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

