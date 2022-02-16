Piper Sandler Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $900.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,400.00 to $900.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,439.90.
Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $148.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $741.00. 433,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,436. The company has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 1 year low of $780.00 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,139.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,366.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shopify (SHOP)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.