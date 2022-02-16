Piper Sandler Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $900.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,400.00 to $900.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,439.90.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $148.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $741.00. 433,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,436. The company has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 1 year low of $780.00 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,139.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,366.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

