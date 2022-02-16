Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) PT Raised to €6.30

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from €5.80 ($6.59) to €6.30 ($7.16) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pirelli & C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Shares of Pirelli & C. stock remained flat at $$7.03 during trading on Wednesday. Pirelli & C. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

