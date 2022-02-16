Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Director Sells $22,784.00 in Stock

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $22,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guido Jouret also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Guido Jouret sold 400 shares of Plantronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $10,424.00.

Shares of POLY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.81. 311,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,144. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Plantronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.87.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.59 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

