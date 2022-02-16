Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.92. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 506,045 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $154.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.95.
Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
