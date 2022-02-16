Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.92. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 506,045 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $154.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.95.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLG. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Platinum Group Metals by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 120,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 25.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Platinum Group Metals by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 341,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 213,922 shares during the last quarter. 23.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

