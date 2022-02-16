Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Short Interest Up 40.5% in January

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 529,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the January 15th total of 376,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of Plexus stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $82.61. 148,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,568. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.46.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $245,954.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,487 in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,308,000 after buying an additional 43,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plexus by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 148.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 12.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 27,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

