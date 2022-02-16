Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLYM opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $974.13 million, a P/E ratio of -29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLYM shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

