pNetwork (PNT) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $31.44 million and $6.03 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 84,602,225 coins and its circulating supply is 45,645,433 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

