POA Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a market cap of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, POA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
