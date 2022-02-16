Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 286,166 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 164.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,166 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.29% of Olin worth $22,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the third quarter worth $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 177.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 14.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

OLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.