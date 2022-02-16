Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 350,000 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.53% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $21,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after buying an additional 1,532,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,656,000 after buying an additional 630,696 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $8,324,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,702,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,970,000 after buying an additional 413,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,981,000 after buying an additional 256,033 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $607.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

