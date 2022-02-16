Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 44,161 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,161 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of Westlake Chemical worth $21,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

WLK opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.68. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $109.01.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

