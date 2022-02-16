Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 720,362 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,726,462 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 720,362 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.84% of First BanCorp. worth $22,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,222,000 after acquiring an additional 150,064 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 266.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 67,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 49,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FBP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

