Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,940 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Fair Isaac as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $797,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 41,876 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,392 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $858,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,565 shares of company stock worth $12,487,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.29.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $517.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $449.47 and a 200-day moving average of $429.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

