Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,300 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Liberty Global worth $22,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.