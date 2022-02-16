Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,889,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 9.69% of Tricida worth $22,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 95,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 39,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tricida by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Tricida by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 611,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 317,087 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tricida by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 35,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Tricida in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $62,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 15,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $126,247.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,372 shares of company stock worth $286,275. 47.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $504.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $10.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

