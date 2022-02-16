Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 156.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 116,773 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Starbucks by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.85.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

